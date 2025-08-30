Complete details of Nicolas Jackson's £13m loan move to Bayern

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will be landing in Munich on Saturday as Bayern Munich accepted a record loan fee of £13 million. The deal includes a buy option clause, not mandatory, for Bayern to buy Jackson. As per Sky Sports News, the fee in this regard would be £56.2 million, taking the total package worth up to £70 million, matching Chelsea's valuation of the player. Here are complete details of the deal and Jackson's Chelsea story.

Transfer influence Jackson swayed by Bayern's interest Despite interest from several Premier League and European clubs, Jackson was swayed by Bayern's interest. After negotiations on Friday night, Chelsea accepted the offer on Saturday morning. The club opted for an option to buy instead of an obligation due to the record loan fee. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is said to have played a major role in Jackson's decision to join the German giants. Jackson will want to add depth with Harry Kane the central forward at Bayern.

Details Initial tests tonight, main part of medical on Sunday As per Fabrizio Romano, Jackson will land in Munich later today after €15m loan move agreed with Bayern. Jackson will have his initial tests tonight then main part of medical on Sunday morning. The player already agreed his contract if buy option clause gets triggered in 2026. If Bayern activate the buy option after the loan period, Jackson will sign a five-year deal with the German club.

Player stats Jackson's stats for Chelsea In 81 appeareances for Chelsea, Jackson mustered 30 goals. He also provided 12 assists. In his first season, he made 44 appearances, scoring 17 times and providing 6 assists. Last season, he bagged 13 goals and 6 assists from 37 matches. In 65 Premier League appearances, the player managed 24 goals and 10 assists across two seasons.

Information Chelsea push Jackson out after signing two forwards Chelsea roped in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, investing £90m for the duo. This meant Jackson was set to be third choice and then there was an understanding that he will be allowed to leave this summer. His last action for Chelsea was in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Contract Chelsea change priorities despite having Jackson sign contract extension Jackson signed a contract extension with Chelsea until 2033 in September 2024. Jackson signed a two-year contract extension after he had greed to extend the eight-year deal he signed when joining from Villarreal in 2023. This long-term commitment had highlighted the club's faith in his potential and future contributions to the team. However, with Enzo Maresca going for Delap and then Pedro, this led to Jackson being out of the project and his future was always away from Stamford Bridge.