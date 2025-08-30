Duleep Trophy: Ankit, Dhull put NZONE on top vs EZONE

North Zone batters Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull scored brilliant centuries against East Zone on Day 3 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. While Dhull perished for 133, captain Ankit returned unbeaten as NZONE finished the day at 388/2. As they already had a 175-run first-innings lead, their overall lead has reached 563 runs. Here is the Day 3 report.

Match progression A solid partnership between Ankit and Dhull NZONE's second innings began on Day 3 with skipper Ankit and Shubham Khajuria putting up a solid opening stand of 54 runs. Dhull joined Ankit after Khajuria's dismissal, and the duo took control of the game from there. They attacked the EZONE bowlers with intent and added 240 runs for the second wicket. After Dhull's departure, Ankit found another potent partner in Ayush Badoni (56*). The two batters recorded an unbeaten 94-run stand as NZONE finished on a high.

Previous innings Recap of first two innings On Day 2 of the match, NZONE had posted a mammoth total of 405/10 in their first innings. Badoni (63) and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (76) scored half-centuries while Manishi took six wickets for EZONE. In reply, EZONE ended the day at 230/10 with Virat Singh (69) being the only one to score a 50-plus. Auqib Nabi claimed a double hat-trick and a fifer.

Dhull Eighth FC hundred for Dhull Dhull departed for 133 off 157 balls, having smoked 133 off 157 balls (14 fours, 3 sixes). This was his eighth First-Class hundred, which has taken his tally to 2,226 runs from 31 matches at 45-plus (50s: 6). Notably, Dhull made 39 in his first outing in the game. The young batter made twin centuries on his First-Class debut against Tamil Nadu in February 2022,.

Ankit Hundreds in three successive games for Ankit Ankit, who returned unbeaten on 168 off 264 balls, has now scored hundreds in three successive FC games. The Haryana batter scored 136, 11, and 118 in his last three outings in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. Overall, this was his sixth FC ton. The opener has gone past 2,300 runs from 37 games at 38-plus (50s: 10).

Badoni Successive fifties for Badoni Badoni, who returned unbeaten on 56 off 78 balls, scored his second 50-plus score in the match. He made a 60-ball 63 to bolster North Zone on Day 1 of the contest as well. With an impeccable bat flow, Badoni has emerged as a prolific middle-order batter in Indian cricket. In just 15 First-Class games, he has raced past 1,150 runs at an average of over 55. His tally includes three tons and five half-centuries.