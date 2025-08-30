2nd ODI Preview: Can Zimbabwe level series vs Sri Lanka? 

After a hard-fought first ODI, Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in the second match of the two-game series at Harare Sports Club on August 31. A win for Sri Lanka will seal the series victory, while Zimbabwe's triumph will ensure the series is shared. The opening game saw Zimbabwe just falling short while chasing 299. Here is the preview of the second game.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The second and final ODI at Harare Sports Club will begin at 1:00pm IST. As seen in the opening ODI, the pitches on this iconic ground have been batting-friendly. Moreover, the shorter dimensions of boundaries further aid batters. Besides, seamers also garner movement at the start. The average first-inning score at this venue is around 230. While the match won't be broadcast live, Fancode (app and website) will stream it live.

Match stats A look at the head-to-head record Sri Lanka have a dominant ODI record against Zimbabwe, winning 50 of their 65 encounters. Zimbabwe have won just 12 times, while three matches were abandoned. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Lankans have a win-loss record of 14-4 against Zimbabwe in home ODIs. Meanwhile, SL have a 21-3 lead over Zimbabwe away from home (ODIs).

1st ODI Lower-order powered both teams in opening game The opening game saw both teams being reduced to 161/5 in their respective innings. Fifties from Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis helped SL finish at 298/6. They added 137 runs as Pathum Nissanka was SL's only other half-centurion. Sikandar Raza and Tony Munyonga's 128-run stand powered the Zimbabwe innings. The home team needed 10 runs off the final over. However, Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick floored them. Besides Raza, Ben Curran and Sean Williams also slammed fifties for the hosts.

Team line-ups Predicted XIs of the two teams Sri Lanka(Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.