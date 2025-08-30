Duleep Trophy: Ankit Kumar, Yash Dhull slam tons for NZONE
North Zone batters Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull slammed tons on Day 3 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. The duo batted brilliantly in the third innings and brought up their respective tons in the second session. Their 150-plus partnership has taken NZONE's lead past 400 runs. Here are their stats.
NZONE's second innings went underway on Day 3. They started well with skipper Ankit and Shubham Khajuria (21) adding 54 runs for the first wicket. Dhull arrived following Khajuria's departure, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. The duo batted with brilliant intent as EZONE bowlers looked entirely ineffective. Dhull was the aggressor in the partnership as NZONE went past the 200-run mark.
Day 2 of the contest saw NZONE finish their first innings at 405/10. Ayush Badoni (63) and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (76) made fifties as Manishi claimed six wickets. EZONE, in response, finished the day at 230/10 thanks to a fifer from Auqib Nabi. Virat Singh (69) was the only EZONE batter with a 50-plus score. Dhull and Ankit have now further tightened NZONE's grip.