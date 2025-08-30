IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as RR head coach

Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid has stepped down as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise confirmed the news through a social media post on August 30. Notably, Dravid was reappointed as RR head coach ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Men in Pink endured a poor season as they finished ninth on the table.

Coaching stint RR finished ninth under coach Dravid last year Dravid was appointed as head coach of the inaugural IPL champions after his tenure with Team India ended after the T20 World Cup last year. He had also brought in Vikram Rathour as batting coach. However, despite their efforts, the team couldn't convert that potential into success during the season. The ninth-placed Royals finished the season with just four wins from 14 games.

Professional ties A look at Dravid's history with RR Dravid has a significant history with RR, having served as their captain in 2012 and 2013. The talisman also held the positions of team director and mentor in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. His professional relationship with current RR skipper Sanju Samson dates back to their time together in the Under-19 circuit. However, this association has now come to an end.

Twitter Post Here is RR's post! Official Statement pic.twitter.com/qyHYVLVewz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 30, 2025

Legacy Royals acknowledge Dravid's contribution The Royals management acknowledged Dravid's contribution to the franchise in a statement. They also revealed that Dravid was offered a broader role within the Royals but chose not to take it up. "As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise but has chosen not to take this," the statement read.