IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid steps down as RR head coach
What's the story
Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid has stepped down as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise confirmed the news through a social media post on August 30. Notably, Dravid was reappointed as RR head coach ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The Men in Pink endured a poor season as they finished ninth on the table.
Coaching stint
RR finished ninth under coach Dravid last year
Dravid was appointed as head coach of the inaugural IPL champions after his tenure with Team India ended after the T20 World Cup last year. He had also brought in Vikram Rathour as batting coach. However, despite their efforts, the team couldn't convert that potential into success during the season. The ninth-placed Royals finished the season with just four wins from 14 games.
Professional ties
A look at Dravid's history with RR
Dravid has a significant history with RR, having served as their captain in 2012 and 2013. The talisman also held the positions of team director and mentor in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. His professional relationship with current RR skipper Sanju Samson dates back to their time together in the Under-19 circuit. However, this association has now come to an end.
Twitter Post
Here is RR's post!
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/qyHYVLVewz— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 30, 2025
Legacy
Royals acknowledge Dravid's contribution
The Royals management acknowledged Dravid's contribution to the franchise in a statement. They also revealed that Dravid was offered a broader role within the Royals but chose not to take it up. "As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise but has chosen not to take this," the statement read.
Career progression
Coaching journey of Dravid
After his initial coaching tenure with RR, Dravid joined Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016 before taking over as the National Cricket Academy's chief in 2019. Two years later, the former Indian captain was appointed as the head coach of Team India. This resulted in India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, their maiden ICC title in over a decade.