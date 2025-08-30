Dissecting Mujeeb ur Rahman's stats after 50 T20I caps 

Pakistan have started their tri-series campaign on a high note, defeating Afghanistan by 39 runs in the opening match at Sharjah Stadium. Captain Salman Agha's unbeaten half-century and Haris Rauf's stellar bowling performance were key to Pakistan's victory. Meanwhile, this contest saw Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman complete 50 caps in the T20I format. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Performance How did Mujeeb fare in his 50th T20I? Mujeeb bowled an economical spell in his 50th T20I, finishing with 1/22 from his four overs. The mystery spinner delivered two economical overs in the powerplay. He trapped Mohammad Nawaz in his last over, the 16th one. Despite his heroics, the Men in Green finished at 182/7. In response, the Afghans lost their way with the bat, having been bundled out for 143.

Career Dissecting his numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Mujeeb has now raced to 64 wickets across 50 T20Is at a sensational average of 18.17. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer as well. Among Afghanistan players, only Rashid Khan (160), Mohammad Nabi (98), and Naveen-ul-Haq (67) have claimed more wickets in the format. Mujeeb's economy rate of 6.32 is the fourth-best among full-member team bowlers with 60 or more T20I wickets.

Information Do you know? Mujeeb is among the only 12 bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul at the ICC T20 World Cup. He accomplished the feat versus Scotland (5/20) in the 2021 event. No other Afghan bowler owns a five-wicket haul in the competition.