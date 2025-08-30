These Sri Lankan bowlers boast ODI hat-tricks versus Zimbabwe

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka has made history by becoming the eighth player from his country to take an ODI hat-trick. He achieved this remarkable feat during a match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday. The left-arm pacer took three wickets in the last over of the innings, helping Sri Lanka secure a narrow seven-run victory over their hosts. Meanwhile, here we look at the Lankan bowlers with ODI hat-tricks vs Sri Lanka.

#3 Dilshan Madushanka in Harare, 2025 Madushanka's hat-trick was a game-changer as he defended 10 runs in the last over. He dismissed Sikandar Raza, who was batting on 92, on the first ball of the over. The left-arm pacer then trapped Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava for golden ducks. The Sri Lankan bowler finished with impressive figures of 4/62 in his allotted 10 overs. His stellar performance powered SL to a hard-fought seven-run win.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga in Galle, 2017 Star leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick on his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2017. He bundled the visitors on 155 with his three late strikes at the Galle Cricket Stadium. Hasaranga claimed each of the final three wickets, in the 34th over. While Malcolm Waller (38) was his first victim, tail-enders Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano fell to him for golden ducks. Hasaranga finished with 3/15 from 2.4 overs as SL later won by seven wickets.