Rohit, Kohli should play 2027 World Cup: Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. He said this while talking on Subhankar Mishra's YouTube channel. Raina emphasized that both players were part of India's title-winning teams in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, which would give them valuable experience for such major tournaments. Here are further details.

Endorsement 'They should be there' Raina was quoted saying, "Rohit & Kohli should play the 2027 ODI World Cup because they could potentially win the T20 WC and the Champions Trophy." He further stressed on their immense experience, adding, "I feel they will be there in the 2027 World Cup; they should be there." This statement comes amid speculation about their future in international cricket after retiring from T20Is and Tests.

Upcoming matches Australia series crucial for Kohli and Rohit With the speculation surrounding their future, all eyes are on the three ODIs against Australia starting October 19. These will be Kohli and Rohit's first games for India since the Champions Trophy final. The World Cup is still over two years away, by which time Rohit will be 40 and Kohli nearly 39. Their performance in these matches could determine their chances of playing in another ICC tournament for India.

Retirement impact Speculation surrounding their future Kohli and Rohit's unexpected retirements from Test cricket in May had shocked the cricketing world. This was just ahead of their expected tour of England for a five-match series. The decision left many wondering about their future in the ODI format. Their participation in all upcoming ODIs will be critical if they want to play in another ICC tournament for India.