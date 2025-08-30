Asia Cup: Team India likely to play without jersey sponsor
What's the story
The Indian team is likely to enter the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor, sources confirmed to India Today. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for a sponsor till the the ODI World Cup 2027, but this process is taking longer than expected. The continental tournament is approaching, giving them little time.
Sponsorship void
Emergency apex council meeting held
The recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act forced Dream11 to end its title sponsorship with the BCCI. An emergency Apex council meeting was held, where the board discussed finding a new sponsor. However, given the limited time before Asia Cup, completing this task seems challenging.
Regulatory impact
BCCI's stance on sponsorship deal
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or similar gaming companies under new government regulations. He said, "Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company."
Financial implications
Impact of new government bill on Dream11
Dream11 and My11Circle together contribute nearly ₹1,000 crore to the BCCI through title sponsorships for the Indian cricket team and IPL. Dream11 had signed a $44 million (₹358 crore) deal for the 2023-2026 cycle as Team India's title sponsor. However, the new government bill has severely impacted revenue streams of all major fantasy sports companies in India.