Asia Cup: Team India likely to play without jersey sponsor

The Indian team is likely to enter the Asia Cup 2025 without a jersey sponsor, sources confirmed to India Today. The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) is looking for a sponsor till the the ODI World Cup 2027, but this process is taking longer than expected. The continental tournament is approaching, giving them little time.

Sponsorship void Emergency apex council meeting held The recent Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act forced Dream11 to end its title sponsorship with the BCCI. An emergency Apex council meeting was held, where the board discussed finding a new sponsor. However, given the limited time before Asia Cup, completing this task seems challenging.

Regulatory impact BCCI's stance on sponsorship deal BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the board cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or similar gaming companies under new government regulations. He said, "Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company."