Pollard becomes second player to complete 14,000 T20 runs: Stats 

West Indies cricket legend Kieron Pollard has made history by becoming the second player in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20s. The milestone came during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between his team, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Barbados Royals at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Pollard achieved this feat by scoring an unbeaten 19 runs off nine balls. Here we dissect his stellar T20 stats.

T20 milestones Pollard joins Gayle on this list With this achievement, Pollard has joined the elite list of cricketers who have scored over 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the only other player to achieve this feat is none other than Pollard's former WI teammate Chris Gayle. While Gayle ended his T20 career with a whopping 14,562 runs in 463 matches, Pollard has now accumulated an impressive total of 14,000 runs across 712 matches at an average of 31.67. His strike rate is a stunning 150.97.

Career overview Second-most sixes in T20s Pollard's T20 career has been nothing short of spectacular. He has scored one century and 64 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, he is the only player with over 600 caps in the 20-over format. The dasher has tallied 942 maximums in T20 cricket. Only Gayle (1,056) has hit more in the format.

Team transitions Dissecting his T20 numbers Pollard's T20 journey has seen him play for as many as 19 teams (including West Indies) between 2006 and 2025. For West Indies, he scored 1,569 runs across 101 T20Is at 25.30. In IPL, he amassed a total of 3,412 runs in 189 matches for Mumbai Indians at 28.67. In CPL, Pollard has scored an impressive 2,955 runs in 130 matches across three teams at an average of 33.96.