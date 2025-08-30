1st ODI: SL, ZIM post this unique 6th-wicket partnership record

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka pulled off a last-over hat-trick, leading his team to a nail-biting seven-run victory against Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Harare Sports Club. The match was a thriller as Zimbabwe (291/8) just fell short while chasing an imposing target of 299 runs. Meanwhile, the game witnessed two stunning sixth-wicket partnerships. Here are further details.

SL innings Liyanage, Kamindu power Sri Lanka to big total A sudden collapse meant SL went from 139/2 to 161/5 while batting first. Then arrived Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis at six and seven, respectively. Both batters started cautiously before upping the ante as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate. Liyanage scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls while Kamindu contributed a quickfire 57 off just 36 balls. Their partnership of 137 runs in just 83 balls helped SL finish at 298/6.

Chase details Raza, Munyonga, Curran lead Zimbabwe's chase Zimbabwe's chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost their first two wickets in four balls, without scoring. Intrestingly, they were also reduced to exactly 161/5 before Sikandar Raza and Tony Munyonga rescued them. The duo's sixth-wicket stand of 128 runs brought Zimbabwe close before Madushanka's heroics sealed Sri Lanka's seven-run victory. While Raza made 92 off just 87 balls, Munyonga remained unbeaten on 43 off 52 balls.

DYK Record stands for both teams As per ESPNcricinfo, there have been only two century stands for the sixth wicket or lower in Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODIs, and both came in the aforementioned Harare match. SL's Hashan Tillakaratne and Kumar Dharmasena, having added 93 runs for the seventh wicket in the 1998 Sharjah match, are the only other batters with an 80-plus partnership on this list.