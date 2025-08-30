LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / RCB announce ₹25 lakh financial aid for stampede victims' families
Summarize
RCB announce ₹25 lakh financial aid for stampede victims' families
The incident claimed 11 lives (Image source: X/@RCBTweets)

RCB announce ₹25 lakh financial aid for stampede victims' families

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 30, 2025
10:46 am
What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the families of each victim who lost their lives in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in June. The tragic incident occurred during RCB's IPL 2025 title win celebrations on June 4, claiming the lives of 11 fans and injuring 56 others. Here are further details.

Emotional tribute

RCB expresses sorrow over loss of fans

In a heartfelt post on social media, RCB expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of 11 members from their fan base. "They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique," the post read. The franchise also acknowledged that no amount of support could ever fill the void left by these fans.

Aid announcement

'RCB CARES' launched

RCB clarified that the ₹25 lakh aid each to the families is not just a financial gesture, but also a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. The franchise also announced the launch of 'RCB CARES,' a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honoring the memory of these fans. "Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," RCB added in its post.

Twitter Post

Here is the post! 