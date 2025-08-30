RCB announce ₹25 lakh financial aid for stampede victims' families
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the families of each victim who lost their lives in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in June. The tragic incident occurred during RCB's IPL 2025 title win celebrations on June 4, claiming the lives of 11 fans and injuring 56 others. Here are further details.
Emotional tribute
RCB expresses sorrow over loss of fans
In a heartfelt post on social media, RCB expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of 11 members from their fan base. "They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique," the post read. The franchise also acknowledged that no amount of support could ever fill the void left by these fans.
Aid announcement
'RCB CARES' launched
RCB clarified that the ₹25 lakh aid each to the families is not just a financial gesture, but also a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. The franchise also announced the launch of 'RCB CARES,' a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honoring the memory of these fans. "Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," RCB added in its post.
Twitter Post
Here is the post!
𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀: 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 30, 2025
Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025.
We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of… pic.twitter.com/1hALMHZ6os