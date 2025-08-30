RCB announce ₹25 lakh financial aid for stampede victims' families

In a heartfelt post on social media, RCB expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of 11 members from their fan base. "They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique," the post read. The franchise also acknowledged that no amount of support could ever fill the void left by these fans.

Aid announcement

'RCB CARES' launched

RCB clarified that the ₹25 lakh aid each to the families is not just a financial gesture, but also a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care. The franchise also announced the launch of 'RCB CARES,' a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honoring the memory of these fans. "Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," RCB added in its post.