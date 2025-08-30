Nitish Rana slams blazing 134* in DPL: Details here 

Nitish Rana , the out-of-favor Indian batter and Rajasthan Royals player, made a sensational comeback on Friday. The left-handed Delhi batsman scored an unbeaten 134 runs off just 55 balls for West Delhi Lions in the Eliminator match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The match was played against South Delhi Superstarz at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Match highlights Rana's match-winning knock Rana, who batted at No. 4 in the 202-run chase, hit eight fours and a staggering 15 sixes during his innings. He shared a 97-run partnership for the third wicket with opener and wicketkeeper-batter Krish Yadav (31 off 22 balls). The duo built a solid foundation for their team's chase before Rana took charge of the innings. Rana's heroics meant West Delhi accomplished the 202-run target in just 17.1 overs.

Recognition Player of the Match Rana's stellar performance in the Eliminator match earned him the Player of the Match award. His innings was instrumental in West Delhi Lions's victory over South Delhi Superstarz. The win was especially significant for Rana, who had struggled with form during DPL 2025, scoring only 135 runs in eight league stage matches prior to this explosive knock.