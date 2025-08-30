Dilshan Madushanka becomes 3rd SL bowler with multiple ODI hat-tricks

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has etched his name in the record books by taking a hat-trick against Zimbabwe. The 24-year-old left-arm bowler achieved this feat in the last over of the first ODI between the two teams at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Madushanka is now only the third Sri Lankan bowler to have taken multiple ODI hat-tricks, after Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas .

Hat-trick breakdown Madushanka's hat-trick in the final over Madushanka's hat-trick started with the first ball of the last over when he bowled out Sikandar Raza, who had scored a resilient 92 off 87 balls. The second wicket came on the very next ball as Brad Evans was caught by Asitha Fernando without scoring. The pacer completed his hat-trick by breaching Richard Ngarava's defense and shattering his stumps on the third ball.

Previous achievement Second ODI hat-trick for Madushanka Madushanka had previously taken a hat-trick on his ODI debut against Bangladesh on January 27, 2018. He is now the eighth Sri Lankan bowler to have achieved this feat in ODIs. Other notable names include Malinga, Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Shehan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. Malinga leads the pack with three ODI hat-tricks under his belt.

Notable performances Hat-tricks by Sri Lankan bowlers against Zimbabwe in ODIs The list of Sri Lankan bowlers who have taken hat-tricks in ODIs against Zimbabwe includes Chaminda Vaas (Colombo, December 8, 2001), Wanindu Hasaranga (Galle, July 2, 2017), and Dilshan Madushanka (Harare, August 29, 2025). Notably, legendary Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the first bowler in the world to dismiss three Zimbabwe batters in three balls of an ODI match.