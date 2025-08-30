LOADING...
Dilshan Madushanka becomes 3rd SL bowler with multiple ODI hat-tricks
Madushanka took a hat-trick against Zimbabwe on Friday

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 30, 2025
10:24 am
What's the story

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has etched his name in the record books by taking a hat-trick against Zimbabwe. The 24-year-old left-arm bowler achieved this feat in the last over of the first ODI between the two teams at Harare Sports Club on Friday. Madushanka is now only the third Sri Lankan bowler to have taken multiple ODI hat-tricks, after Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas.

Hat-trick breakdown

Madushanka's hat-trick in the final over

Madushanka's hat-trick started with the first ball of the last over when he bowled out Sikandar Raza, who had scored a resilient 92 off 87 balls. The second wicket came on the very next ball as Brad Evans was caught by Asitha Fernando without scoring. The pacer completed his hat-trick by breaching Richard Ngarava's defense and shattering his stumps on the third ball.

Previous achievement

Second ODI hat-trick for Madushanka

Madushanka had previously taken a hat-trick on his ODI debut against Bangladesh on January 27, 2018. He is now the eighth Sri Lankan bowler to have achieved this feat in ODIs. Other notable names include Malinga, Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Shehan Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana. Malinga leads the pack with three ODI hat-tricks under his belt.

Notable performances

Hat-tricks by Sri Lankan bowlers against Zimbabwe in ODIs

The list of Sri Lankan bowlers who have taken hat-tricks in ODIs against Zimbabwe includes Chaminda Vaas (Colombo, December 8, 2001), Wanindu Hasaranga (Galle, July 2, 2017), and Dilshan Madushanka (Harare, August 29, 2025). Notably, legendary Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was the first bowler in the world to dismiss three Zimbabwe batters in three balls of an ODI match.

Information

Madushanka races to 49 wickets in ODIs 

Madushanka finished with 4/62 from 10 overs. In 27 ODIs, the pacer has raced to 49 wickets at 24.36. This was his 2nd four-fer in ODIs. He also owns a fifer.