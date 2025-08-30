Pat Cummins to miss NZ T20I tour amid fitness concerns

Australian cricket's Test captain, Pat Cummins , is reportedly set to miss the upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand . The decision comes as Cricket Australia prioritizes his fitness ahead of the home Ashes series. According to CODE Sports, the 32-year-old will undergo routine scans on his back after experiencing some tightness since returning from the Caribbean last month.

Upcoming matches ODI series against India Despite his absence from the New Zealand tour, Cummins is still expected to feature in October's ODI series against India. He also plans to play at least one Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales before the first Ashes Test in Perth. Fellow Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood confirmed that Test bowlers will follow different programs leading up to the Ashes, with each expected to play multiple Shield games.

Fitness concerns Australia's pace attack under pressure The fitness of Australia's bowlers is under scrutiny as fringe pacemen Lance Morris, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis are all nursing injuries ahead of the 2025/26 summer. This puts more pressure on Cummins, Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland to remain fit for the five-Test Ashes series. The first match of Australia's three-match T20 tour of New Zealand starts on Wednesday, October 1.