Rohit Sharma to undergo pre-season fitness test in Bengaluru: Details 

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma will undergo a pre-season fitness test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on August 30, as per The Indian Express. The test is mandatory as per the players' contract with BCCI. Along with Rohit, other cricketers like Shubman Gill , Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammad Siraj, and Shardul Thakur will also take the Yo-Yo Test.

Fitness assessment First fitness test post Test retirement This is the first time since his Test retirement in May that Rohit will be undergoing a fitness test. The assessment includes a Dexa Scan for bone density and blood tests. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have already appeared for their respective fitness tests at COE, Bengaluru. The duo will feature in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

Training routine Rohit has been training with Abhishek Nayar Rohit has been training with former Indian team assistant coach Abhishek Nayar since returning from England earlier this month. The 38-year-old retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup last year, and later retired from Test cricket. However, he is still available for the ODI format. Earlier this year, he led India to the Champions Trophy glory.