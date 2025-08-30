DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana get into heated altercation 

The Eliminator match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz turned into a fiery affair. The match, held at Arun Jaitley Stadium , saw players from both teams losing their cool in this knockout contest. The tension escalated on two separate occasions, first with Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav's clash and later with a heated exchange between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi.

On-field clash Rana and Rathi's verbal spat The confrontation between Rana and Rathi started when the leg-spinner halted his bowling stride as Rana attempted a sweep. This tactic had worked for Rathi in IPL 2025 with Lucknow Super Giants. However, this time, it didn't sit well with Rana, who retaliated by backing away as Rathi was about to bowl. The West Delhi Lions captain then lashed out at him saying "Chal dalta reh chal (keep bowling)."

Escalation Rana mocks Rathi's celebration On the next ball, Rana hit a reverse sweep for a six and mocked Rathi by mimicking his signature notebook celebration on his bat. This provoked Rathi who retaliated with some unsavory words. The situation escalated as Rana charged toward Rathi in anger. Realizing the gravity of the situation, other players from South Delhi Superstarz quickly intervened to separate both players.

Match outcome Rana powers West Delhi Lions to victory Despite the on-field altercation, Rana led his team to victory in the Eliminator against South Delhi Superstarz. He scored an unbeaten 134 off just 55 balls, helping West Delhi Lions chase down a target of 202 with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls remaining. The match also witnessed another clash between Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav after the latter was dismissed in the 11th over.