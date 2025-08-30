Jessica Pegula storms into US Open 4th round: Key stats

Women's singles 4th seed, Jessica Pegula, has reached the 2025 US Open 4th round. Pegula took down veteran Victoria Azarenka in straight sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pegula won the contest 6-1, 7-5 to reach the 4th round at US Open for the 4th successive season. Notably, Pegula was the runner-up last year, having lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Information 55-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams With this result, Pegula is 55-26 at Grand Slams. In 2025, she owns an 8-3 win-loss record. At the US Open, this was Pegula's 21st win. She is 21-8 here at the Flushing Meadows

H2H A look at the H2H record This was the pair's 7th meeting on the WTA Tour. Pegula has taken a 4-3 lead over Azarenka. Their previous meeting came in 2024 Charleston. Pegula won that match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Meanwhile, this was their 3rd meeting at a Grand Slam event. Pegula leads the tally by a 2-1 margin. Both their previous meetings came at the Australian Open.