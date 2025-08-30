Manchester United accept bid from Real Betis for Antony

Manchester United have accepted a bid from La Liga side Real Betis for the permanent transfer of winger Antony. The Brazilian international has been given the green light to travel to Seville and finalize the deal, as per Sky Sports News. However, the fee Betis will pay is yet to be disclosed. This comes after his successful loan spell at the Spanish club during the second half of last season, where he scored nine goals in 24 starts. Here's more.

Transfer negotiations Antony's preference for Betis The report adds that, despite interest from Saudi Pro League and clubs like Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Bayern Munich, Antony has made it clear that he prefers a return to Betis. The player had a stellar loan spell at the club last season. United had previously indicated they weren't interested in another straight loan deal for the 25-year-old winger during negotiations with Betis.

Career transition Antony's forgettable 3-year stint at Man United If the deal goes through, it will mark the end of a forgettable three-year stint for Antony at Manchester United. The winger had joined the club from Ajax for £86 million. Antony made made 96 appearances for Man United in all competitions, scoring 12 times. Signed by former manager Erik ten Hag, the Brazilian scored 8 goals in 44 matches during his debut campaign. In 2023-24, he scored thrice in 38 appearances. Last season, he made 14 appearances (G1).