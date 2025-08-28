Duleep Trophy: Ayush Badoni slams brisk half-century against East Zone

NZONE had a solid start, with openers Shubham Khajuria and Ankit Kumar stitching a 49-run partnership. However, they departed before the 20-over mark. Khajuria's dismissal in the 19th over exposed Badoni. He played attacking strokes from the outset while Dhull rotated the strike. After Dhull's dismissal, Badoni took NZONE toward 200 alongside Nishant Sindhu. Badoni, who was dismissed by Mukhtar Hussain, slammed 7 fours.

Stats

A look at his career stats

With an impeccable bat flow, Badoni has emerged as a prolific middle-order batter in Indian cricket. In just 15 First-Class games, he has raced past 1,100 runs at an average of over 55. His tally includes 3 tons and 4 half-centuries. Badoni also has 1,582 T20 and 540 List A runs to his name. He owns 963 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).