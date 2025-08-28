Duleep Trophy 2025/26: Why these players missed the opener

The 2025/26 Duleep Trophy openers have seen some unexpected absentees. Shubman Gill , who was supposed to lead the North Zone team, and Dhruv Jurel, captain of the Central Zone side, have both been ruled out due to fitness issues. Gill's absence is due to an illness, while Jurel is struggling with a groin injury. Meanwhile, East Zone skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other notable absentee.

Leadership changes Changes in the teams With Gill's absence, Ankit Kumar from Haryana has taken over as the reins of North Zone. They are facing East Zone in the first quarter-final in Bengaluru. Shubham Rohilla from Services has been named as Gill's replacement in the squad. Meanwhile, Jurel's absence has seen Rajat Patidar take charge of Central Zone for their quarter-final against North East Zone. Jurel sustained a groin niggle just before the match.

Past achievements Gill's impressive run in England Test series Gill had a stellar run in his debut series as captain during the England tour, scoring a record 754 runs from five Tests at an average of 75.40. He has also been appointed as the vice-captain of India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup. Despite his absence from the Duleep Trophy quarter-finals, two other players from the Asia Cup roster, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, are part of North Zone side.

Easwaran Riyan Parag to lead East Zone As mentioned, East Zone have been hit by regular captain Abhimanyu Easwaran's absence. He was ruled out due to fever. Having played eight Duleep Trophy games so far, as per ESPNcricinfo, Easwaran has managed 661 runs at a stellar average of 55.08. His tally includes 4 tons. In his absence, all-rounder Riyan Parag is leading East Zone.

Playing XIs North Zone vs East Zone: Playing XIs North Zone: Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (captain), Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wicket-keeper), Sahil Lotra, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mayank Dagar, and Arshdeep Singh. East Zone: Utkarsh Singh, Sharandeep Singh, Virat Singh, Riyan Parag (captain), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sridam Paul, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukhtar Hussain, Mohammed Shami, Manishi, and Mukesh Kumar.