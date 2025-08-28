'Nearly 3 months since...' RCB break silence on stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally broken their long silence following the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede with an emotional message for the fans. The tragic June 4 stampede that left 11 dead and over 50 injured marred the team's title celebrations in June. With a heartfelt note, RCB also announced the launch of "RCB Cares," an initiative to honor their supporters.

Context Why does this story matter? RCB's maiden IPL title was met with jubilation but turned into grief in less than 24 hours. The stampede took place around 3:25pm on June 4 during a felicitation event for the historic victory. The event was held on the same day as a state government function for the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, less than a kilometer from the stadium. The tragedy claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people, leading to widespread outrage and criticism against RCB.

Acknowledgment 'The silence wasn't absence. It was grief' RCB drew flak for their tepid response following the incident. After nearly three months, the franchise has acknowledged the pain and loss caused by the stampede. "It's been close to three months since we last posted here. The silence wasn't absence. It was grief," wrote the IPL 2025 champions. On the tragic incident, RCB said, "That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space."

Initiative We return with care: RCB RCB further explained that their silence was a period of grieving, listening, and learning. They said this led to the creation of "RCB Cares," a platform for "meaningful action" shaped by their community and fans. "We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka," added the post.

— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025