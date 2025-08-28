SL's Wanindu Hasaranga to miss Zimbabwe T20I series: Details here

The T20I series against Zimbabwe will be Sri Lanka's final preparation before the T20 Asia Cup , scheduled to commence on September 9. Sri Lanka last played a T20I series in July 2025, where they lost 1-2 to Bangladesh at home. They also defeated New Zealand in January. Their Asia Cup opener will be against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi.

Hasaranga

Huge blow for SL

Hasaranga's absence will be a big blow for SL in both ODIs and T20Is against Zimbabwe. The 28-year-old has been SL's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket. With 131 scalps at 15.41, the leg-spinner is SL's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. His economy rate reads 6.98. Hasaranga, also a handy batter down the order, is only behind Lasith Malinga in terms of T20I wickets for SL.