SL's Wanindu Hasaranga to miss Zimbabwe T20I series: Details here
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting September 3. The two teams will play three matches in the series following a two-ODI series. Charith Asalanka will lead the side in this T20I series, with the injured Wanindu Hasaranga being a notable absence. This leaves Hasaranga's participation in the T20 Asia Cup in doubt.
Strategic preparation
Final preparation for Asia Cup
The T20I series against Zimbabwe will be Sri Lanka's final preparation before the T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on September 9. Sri Lanka last played a T20I series in July 2025, where they lost 1-2 to Bangladesh at home. They also defeated New Zealand in January. Their Asia Cup opener will be against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi.
Hasaranga
Huge blow for SL
Hasaranga's absence will be a big blow for SL in both ODIs and T20Is against Zimbabwe. The 28-year-old has been SL's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket. With 131 scalps at 15.41, the leg-spinner is SL's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. His economy rate reads 6.98. Hasaranga, also a handy batter down the order, is only behind Lasith Malinga in terms of T20I wickets for SL.
Information
Sri Lanka T20I squad for Zimbabwe series
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana.