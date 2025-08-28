England's batting line-up will be 'unbelievable' in Ashes: Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood believes England will be bringing an "unbelievable" batting line-up for the upcoming Ashes series. The 32-year-old, who has been Australia's mainstay seamer, described this as the strongest batting line-up England have ever had during his career. Notably, Hazlewood is currently preparing for a mix of white and red-ball cricket ahead of the highly anticipated contest.

Match-up expectations Hazlewood expects Brook to adapt during Ashes Talking at the Play Cricket week event, Hazlewood said he is eyeing a tough challenge from England's batting line-up. Notably, England's Bazball approach have helped them scale new heights of late. "I think [Brook] will adapt. He's a good player. He's at the top of the rankings for a reason, and he'll be a tough challenge," said Hazlewood. Brook, the top-ranked Test batter, will be on his first tour of Australia.

Player focus Joe Root's form crucial for England Hazlewood also highlighted the run of Joe Root as crucial to England's chances in the series. The former captain is yet to score a Test century Down Under, averaging 35.68 from 14 matches. "I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier," Hazlewood said, adding that both players are currently in good form and present a major challenge for Australia.

England Will England succeed in Australia? England batters are coming off a successful Test series against India at home. Batters from both England and India scored a plethora of runs on the flat decks offered. Notably, four English batters scored in excess of 500 run in the Test series. However, Australia will sport pacy tracks that have troubled the Englishmen in the past.

Game strategy Hazlewood wants red-ball outing before Ashes series Hazlewood is keen on getting a red-ball outing ahead of the Ashes, starting November 21. He believes that time on the field and multiple spells in a day are hard to replicate at training. "To get that before a Test series is pretty pivotal, I think," he said. Notably, Hazlewood has been a key member of Australia's pace trio, including Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.