Mohammed Shami responds to retirement rumors, eyes World Cup 2027

Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has responded strongly to the speculations about his potential retirement. Speaking to News24, the veteran pacer stressed that it is for him to decide when the time is right to retire. He has no plans of stepping away anytime soon. Shami said as long as he enjoys the game, he will continue playing - whether it is international cricket or domestic cricket.

Career trajectory Shami's exclusion from Team India Shami has been missing from India's red-ball setup after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. He picked 24 wickets in just seven games before undergoing surgery on his left Achilles tendon in February 2024 Although Shami returned to T20Is and the 2025 Champions Trophy, he missed England tour bus. He was also left out of the T20 Asia Cup squad, raising questions about his future with Team India.

Firm stance Shami's sensational reply to retirement speculations Responding to retirement rumors, Shami said, "If someone has a problem, tell me. If it is like their lives become better if I take retirement." He questioned who he has become a "rock" in their life that they want him to retire. The 34-year-old cricketer made it clear that he will keep working hard and playing as long as he enjoys the game.

Future aspirations Shami eyes ODI World Cup glory Shami revealed that his ultimate dream is to win the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. He came close in 2023 when India lost the final to Australia. "I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup," he said. "We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage."