Will speedster Mark Wood make England's 2025/26 Ashes squad?
What's the story
England speedster Mark Wood is gearing up for a return to competitive cricket with Durham next month. The move will be pivotal in determining his participation in the much-anticipated Ashes series in Australia later this year. Wood has not played a Test match for England since August last year and is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy in February.
Recovery update
Wood was 50-50 for India Tests
Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Wood said he was close to playing in England's last home Test series against India. However, a setback during training delayed his return. "The injury is all right," he said. "It was 50-50 whether I was going to make the India Test series, but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again."
Team dynamics
Wood's experience vital for England in Australia
Wood's fitness is crucial for England as they look to win their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. The 35-year-old is likely to play a key role along with other fast bowlers such as Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, and Chris Woakes, if he can overcome his own fitness issues. In the last Ashes series in England, Wood took an impressive 14 wickets in just three Tests.
Preparation
Wood to play county matches to prove fitness
Wood is hoping to play a couple of county matches for Durham next month to convince selectors of his fitness. "I'll try and play one or two of those matches," he said. "I've been well looked after and very cautious. I value it as they've got this end game where they want me to get to Australia."
Acclimatization strategy
Wood to acclimatize before Ashes series
Wood has also revealed his plans to acclimatize before the Ashes series. "There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent - getting acclimatized there ready for Perth," he said. "Then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatized."
Career
Wood owns over 100 Test wickets
Wood has emerged as a ferocious fast bowler who consistently bowls at over 150kph. England certainly require his express pace Down Under. In 37 Tests, the right-arm pacer has taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.42. His tally includes 5 five-wicket hauls. He has an impressive record against Australia, taking 41 wickets from 11 Tests at 27.48 (2 fifers).