Will speedster Mark Wood make England's 2025/26 Ashes squad?

England speedster Mark Wood is gearing up for a return to competitive cricket with Durham next month. The move will be pivotal in determining his participation in the much-anticipated Ashes series in Australia later this year. Wood has not played a Test match for England since August last year and is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

Recovery update Wood was 50-50 for India Tests Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, Wood said he was close to playing in England's last home Test series against India. However, a setback during training delayed his return. "The injury is all right," he said. "It was 50-50 whether I was going to make the India Test series, but I was bowling at Lord's and then, the next day, my knee swelled up again."

Team dynamics Wood's experience vital for England in Australia Wood's fitness is crucial for England as they look to win their first Ashes series in Australia since 2011. The 35-year-old is likely to play a key role along with other fast bowlers such as Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, and Chris Woakes, if he can overcome his own fitness issues. In the last Ashes series in England, Wood took an impressive 14 wickets in just three Tests.

Preparation Wood to play county matches to prove fitness Wood is hoping to play a couple of county matches for Durham next month to convince selectors of his fitness. "I'll try and play one or two of those matches," he said. "I've been well looked after and very cautious. I value it as they've got this end game where they want me to get to Australia."

Acclimatization strategy Wood to acclimatize before Ashes series Wood has also revealed his plans to acclimatize before the Ashes series. "There's a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent - getting acclimatized there ready for Perth," he said. "Then I'll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We'll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatized."