Carlos Alcaraz downs Novak Djokovic, reaches US Open final: Stats

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated veteran Novak Djokovic to reach the 2025 US Open men's singles final. The Spaniard number two seed took down Djokovic in three sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz won the contest 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 and reach his 7th Grand Slam final. He awaits the winner of the 2nd semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Here are further details.

Numbers 2nd US Open final for Alcaraz With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a win-loss record of 83-13 at Grand Slams. Notably, he is 23-3 at the US Open. This will now be his 2nd US Open final. He won the tournament in 2022. Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 5-1 from six Grand Slam finals to date. He is aiming to win his 6th Grand Slam title.

Information 3rd successive Slam final in 2025 Alcaraz started the season by losing in the quarters at Australian Open. Thereafter, he won a thrilling 5-setter in the final against Sinner at Roland Garros. He reached the final next at Wimbledon, but lost to Sinner in four sets. He is 23-2 this season.

Do you know? 4th win for Alcaraz over Djokovic Alcaraz is now 4-5 against Djokovic on the ATP Tour from 9 meetings. Before this, Djokovic had won their meetings at the 2025 Australian Open quarters and the 2024 Paris Olympics final.

Djokovic Djokovic suffers 4th straight defeat in semis (GS) this year This was the 4th successive defeat in the semis for Djokovic at Grand Slams this year. He ended his journey at Slams this year with a win-loss record 20-4. Notably, the 24-time Grand Slam winner featured in his 53rd career semi-final at majors. Overall, Djokovic has a win-loss record of 397-55 at Grand Slams.

Information Here are the match stats Alcaraz doled out 7 aces compared to Djokovic's 4. The latter committed 5 double faults with Alcaraz committing two. Alcaraz had an 83% win on the 1st serve and 50% win on the 2nd. Alcaraz converted 4/7 break points.