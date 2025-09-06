Carlos Alcaraz downs Novak Djokovic, reaches US Open final: Stats
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz has defeated veteran Novak Djokovic to reach the 2025 US Open men's singles final. The Spaniard number two seed took down Djokovic in three sets at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz won the contest 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 and reach his 7th Grand Slam final. He awaits the winner of the 2nd semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Here are further details.
Numbers
2nd US Open final for Alcaraz
With this result, Alcaraz has raced to a win-loss record of 83-13 at Grand Slams. Notably, he is 23-3 at the US Open. This will now be his 2nd US Open final. He won the tournament in 2022. Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 5-1 from six Grand Slam finals to date. He is aiming to win his 6th Grand Slam title.
Information
3rd successive Slam final in 2025
Alcaraz started the season by losing in the quarters at Australian Open. Thereafter, he won a thrilling 5-setter in the final against Sinner at Roland Garros. He reached the final next at Wimbledon, but lost to Sinner in four sets. He is 23-2 this season.
Do you know?
4th win for Alcaraz over Djokovic
Alcaraz is now 4-5 against Djokovic on the ATP Tour from 9 meetings. Before this, Djokovic had won their meetings at the 2025 Australian Open quarters and the 2024 Paris Olympics final.
Djokovic
Djokovic suffers 4th straight defeat in semis (GS) this year
This was the 4th successive defeat in the semis for Djokovic at Grand Slams this year. He ended his journey at Slams this year with a win-loss record 20-4. Notably, the 24-time Grand Slam winner featured in his 53rd career semi-final at majors. Overall, Djokovic has a win-loss record of 397-55 at Grand Slams.
Information
Here are the match stats
Alcaraz doled out 7 aces compared to Djokovic's 4. The latter committed 5 double faults with Alcaraz committing two. Alcaraz had an 83% win on the 1st serve and 50% win on the 2nd. Alcaraz converted 4/7 break points.
Opta stats
Massive records made by Alcaraz
Since 1978, Spain's Alcaraz (22 years 111 days) is the second-youngest player to reach men's singles finals on all three surfaces at Grand Slam events in a season, older than only Bjorn Borg (22 years 84 days) in 1978. Alcaraz is the third-youngest player to reach seven finals in men's singles Grand Slams during the Open Era, older only than Borg and Rafael Nadal.