Luis Suarez handed six-match ban for spitting at official: Details

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez has been handed a six-match suspension for spitting at the Seattle Sounders's director of security, Gene Ramirez. The incident occurred after Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat in the Leagues Cup final on August 31. It all started with a brawl involving both teams, sparked by Suarez himself. Hete are further details.

Incident details The incident and post-match brawl As per BBC Sport, the post-match brawl saw Suarez grab Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas by the neck. This was followed by his teammate Sergio Busquets striking the Mexico international on the chin. Soon after, Suarez got into a fight with Sounders director of security Gene Ramirez. Despite being restrained by his teammate Oscar Ustari, Suarez spat in Ramirez's face during this altercation.

Apology issued Suarez apologizes for his actions Suarez, who has previously played for Liverpool and Barcelona, took to Instagram to apologize for his behavior. He said, "It was a moment of great tension and frustration... I was wrong and I sincerely regret it." The Leagues Cup disciplinary committee confirmed that Suarez's suspension would only apply to next year's tournament but Major League Soccer (MLS) "reserves the right" to impose further punishment.

Team repercussions Teammates also punished Suarez's Inter Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles have also been handed suspensions of two and three games, respectively. From the Seattle Sounders side, coaching staff member Steven Lenhart has been suspended for five games. These disciplinary actions highlight the far-reaching impact of the post-match brawl on both teams involved in this incident.

Past controversies Controversies in Suarez's career This is not the first time Suarez has been involved in a controversial incident. Back in 2011, while playing for Liverpool, he was handed an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra. He also served bans for three separate biting incidents during his stints with Ajax, Liverpool and Uruguay.

Information Suarez owns 38 goals for Inter Miami In 2024, Suarez played 37 matches for Inter Miami, scoring 25 times. In 2025, he owns 13 goals in 40 matches. Overall, he has 38 goals for the club in 77 matches across all competitions. 26 of his goals have come in the MLS from 49 matches.