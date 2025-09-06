PSG coach Luis Enrique to undergo surgery following cycling accident
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Luis Enrique is set to undergo surgery following a cycling accident on Friday. The 55-year-old, who led the French club to their first-ever Champions League title last season, suffered a fractured collarbone in the incident. PSG have expressed its full support for him and wished him a speedy recovery. Here are further details on the same.
Performance review
Enrique's last match in charge
Despite the unfortunate incident, Enrique was in charge when PSG beat Toulouse 6-3 in Ligue 1 on August 30. Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves scored a hat-trick in that match, marking a high point for the team before the international break. PSG's next league match is against Lens on September 14, followed by their UEFA Champions League defense against Atalanta three days later.
Career highlights
Enrique's trophy cabinet at PSG
Enrique joined PSG in 2023 and has since won two league titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Besides, he has helped the club land two French Cups and two Trophée des Champions. He also played a key role in helping PSG win the prestigious Champions League last season. He also led the team to the FIFA Club World Cup final in July. He kickstarted PSG's 2025-26 season by winning the UEFA Super Cup.
Twitter Post
Official statement!
Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in…— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 5, 2025