PSG coach Luis Enrique to undergo surgery following cycling accident

Despite the unfortunate incident, Enrique was in charge when PSG beat Toulouse 6-3 in Ligue 1 on August 30. Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves scored a hat-trick in that match, marking a high point for the team before the international break. PSG's next league match is against Lens on September 14, followed by their UEFA Champions League defense against Atalanta three days later.

Career highlights

Enrique's trophy cabinet at PSG

Enrique joined PSG in 2023 and has since won two league titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Besides, he has helped the club land two French Cups and two Trophée des Champions. He also played a key role in helping PSG win the prestigious Champions League last season. He also led the team to the FIFA Club World Cup final in July. He kickstarted PSG's 2025-26 season by winning the UEFA Super Cup.