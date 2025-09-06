Sam Curran returns to England's T20I squad: Decoding his stats
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the inclusion of all-rounder Sam Curran in the national team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Ireland. This will be his first appearance for England since November 2022 during their West Indies tour. Curran has been added to the squad for the South Africa series, while Ben Duckett takes a break, and is also included in the Ireland leg as Matthew Potts got released to play for Durham.
Team composition
England's T20I squads for SA and Ireland series
The ECB has announced separate squads for the T20I series against South Africa and Ireland. ENG squad vs South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood. ENG squad vs Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood.
Stats
Curran's crunch T20 stats on offer
In 58 T20Is for England, Curran has scored 356 runs at 14.24. He owns one fifty. With the ball, he has claimed 54 wickets at 27.07. Overall in T20s, Curran has scored 4,788 runs from 297 matches at 24.30. He has one ton and 28 fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo. With the ball, he has picked 288 scalps at 27.97. He owns four five-wicket hauls.
Do you know?
His performance in the Vitality Blast and Hundred this year
Representing Surrey, Curran scored 365 runs in Vitality Blast 2025 at 26.07. He also picked 21 wickets from 15 matches at 18.47. In the Men's Hundred, he won the title with Oval Invincibles. He scored 238 runs from 9 matches and picked 12 wickets.