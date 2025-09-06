In the Men's Hundred, Curran won the title with Oval Invincibles (Image Source: X/@CurranSM)

Sam Curran returns to England's T20I squad: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:31 am Sep 06, 202502:31 am

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the inclusion of all-rounder Sam Curran in the national team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Ireland. This will be his first appearance for England since November 2022 during their West Indies tour. Curran has been added to the squad for the South Africa series, while Ben Duckett takes a break, and is also included in the Ireland leg as Matthew Potts got released to play for Durham.