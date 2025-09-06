Mason Greenwood not in England mix, confirms manager Thomas Tuchel

England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Mason Greenwood is not on his radar for the national team. The 23-year-old striker, who left Manchester United after attempted rape and assault charges were dropped in February 2023, joined Spanish club Getafe on loan and then moved to Marseille permanently in 2024. He has since scored an impressive 23 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the French club.

National switch One cap for England Greenwood has only one cap for England, which he earned in an UEFA Nations League match against Iceland in September 2020. He had started the process of switching his international allegiance to Jamaica by obtaining a Jamaican passport but hadn't completed the necessary change of association form. This indecision frustrated Jamaica coach Steve McClaren. Tuchel, on the other hand, mentioned that he hadn't spoken to Greenwood or his camp yet.

Manager's statement He [Greenwood] is not in our thoughts, says Tuchel Tuchel clarified that his understanding was Greenwood was trying to play for Jamaica, hence he wasn't considered for the England team. "I have not spoken to him until now. I have not spoken to him or his camp," the Three Lions boss told a news conference. "My understanding was that he tries to play for Jamaica so we didn't give it another thought. He was not in the mix at the moment and he is not in our thoughts for our team."

Coach's remarks We probably have to be more patient: McClaren On the other hand, Jamaica coach McClaren expressed disappointment over Greenwood taking his time to decide on his international future. He said, "We probably have to be more patient." However, he also emphasized that they will keep pursuing him because "he loves Jamaica, respects Jamaica." The former England boss added that Greenwood wants to focus on club football right now and not commit to an international team at this moment.