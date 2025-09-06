Mayank Agarwal signs short-term deal with Yorkshire: Decoding his stats

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal has signed a short-term overseas deal with Yorkshire. The 34-year-old opener will bolster the team's batting line-up for the remaining three Rothesay County Championship Division One matches of the summer. This is Mayank's first stint in the County Championship. He will make his debut against Somerset at Taunton, which will also be his 450th all-format appearance since starting his professional career in 2010.

Career highlights Mayank's crunch stats in FC cricket Agarwal has a stellar First-Class cricket record, having scored 8,050 runs at an average of 43.98 from 111 matches (190 innings). In addition to 18 tons, he has hit 44 fifties, as per ESPNcricinfo. 1,488 of his FC runs have come for India in Test matches at 41.33 (100s: 4, 50s: 6). Meanwhile, 4,455 of his runs have come in the Ranji Trophy from 61 matches (101 innings). He owns 12 tons and 23 fifties.

Words Gavin Hamilton thrilled to have Mayank at Yorkshire Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, Yorkshire said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mayank to Yorkshire - he will be a brilliant addition to the squad ahead of the final three games of the season." "His record in FC cricket is impressive and as we enter this last stage of the summer, his presence will add depth and experience to our lineup. We're delighted to have secured his services and look forward to seeing him pull on the White Rose this month."