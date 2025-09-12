Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addresses goalkeeper selection dilemma

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that "everyone will be involved" this season as he prepares for the upcoming Manchester derby against United. The statement comes amid a major change in City's goalkeeping department, with Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma joining from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day. He will compete with James Trafford, who has started the first three games this season. Guardiola now faces a tough decision for the starting spot.

Decision time Guardiola faces tough decision Ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola praised Donnarumma. "He is so tall, he is so huge," Guardiola said of Donnarumma in a press conference. "[From] all the keepers we want is safe balls, give confidence to the team, have personality and a big presence." "In the biggest stages in the Champions League last season, at Villa Park, Anfield and in many games, he proved how good he is. He is going to concede goals, that is for sure, but all of us, we are going to try to handle it."

Transition Ederson sold to Fenerbahce Guardiola acknowledged the contribution of former first-choice keeper Ederson, who was sold to Fenerbahce for £12.1 million. "He helped create a special way for the best decade for this club," Guardiola said, but added he wanted to "try a new experience." The manager also spoke highly of Ilkay Gundogan, who left for Galatasaray.

Clarification Donnarumma doesn't need to replicate Ederson's skills Guardiola clarified that he doesn't expect Donnarumma to replicate Ederson's sweeper-keeper skills, saying, "I will not demand to Gigi to do something like he is uncomfortable." He praised Ederson as one of the best players for distribution but stressed that "Gigi has another quality." The manager also emphasized that every player in his squad will get a chance this season despite their current beliefs.

Praise Guardiola backs Haaland ahead of Manchester derby Ahead of the derby, Guardiola praised striker Erling Haaland for his incredible performance during Norway's recent World Cup qualifiers. Haaland scored five goals in a single match against Moldova. "Erling is a little bit above," Guardiola said when asked about Liverpool boss Arne Slot's claim that Alexander Isak was "maybe the best striker in the world." The City manager added he wouldn't trade Haaland for anyone else.