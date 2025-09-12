Manchester United 's manager Ruben Amorim has announced that Altay Bayindir will be the starting goalkeeper for their upcoming Premier League match against Manchester City. The two teams will face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Despite the club's recent signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on Deadline Day, the decision to start Bayindir is based on his experience and readiness for high-stakes matches. Here are further details.

Goalkeeper choice Amorim explains decision In a press conference on Friday, Amorim explained his decision to stick with Bayindir for the Man City clash. "Altay [Bayindir] is going to continue because we need to," Amorim said ahead of the game against City. "This game is clear. Altay will start. It's a show of faith in Altay."

Onana Amorim says a change was needed regarding Onana Manchester United let Andre Onana leave for Turkish club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal. The move came after a string of disappointing performances which saw him lose his starting position in the Premier League this season. Amorim sais he feels Onana needed a change. "For us, he could [have continued], but I think not just us as a club, but also Andre - I think we understood that this needed a change," he said.

Words Amorim wishes the best for Onana Amorim said the bad luck in some moments was hard on Onana and the club. "Sometimes it's up to a point to why it's not the performance, but it's the moment, the bad luck in some moments, was hard on him, was hard on us, and we think it's time to have a change in the goalkeepers, but I wish the best for Andre Onana," the Man United boss told the media.

Information 'Sometimes you need to change the environment' "He was, it was really good working, trying to help the players, but sometimes you can have all the quality in the world, but sometimes you need to change the environment to return to your level. That, I think, was the feeling, not just from us."