Andre Onana joins Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan: Details here
In a major development, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal. The move comes after a string of disappointing performances saw him lose his starting position in the Premier League. Trabzonspor confirmed the transfer, with Sky Sports News reporting that they will cover Onana's full wages during his time at the club.
Onana's exit follows United's goalkeeper signing
Onana's exit from Manchester United comes after the club's recent signing of goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for €21 million plus add-ons. The move was finalized on Deadline Day and has since seen Altay Bayindir start all three of United's Premier League games against Arsenal, Fulham, and Burnley. Despite not keeping a clean sheet yet, Bayindir has been preferred over Onana in the starting lineup.
Onana joined Manchester United for a hefty fee
Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in July 2023 for an initial fee of €51 million (£43.8 million) with potential add-ons. Across his first two seasons, he made several high-profile errors in all competitions. This summer, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of pre-season training. He was then kept out of the Premier League games this season with Altay Bayindir preferred. However, Onana's mistakes in the Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town, was the final nail on the coffin.
🧤 @AndreyOnana has completed a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 11, 2025
Onana at Man United: Decoding key details
The 29-year-old Cameroon international owns 102 appearances for the Red Devils since signing from Italian giants Inter in July 2023. In his first season at the club, he was part of the squad that lifted the FA Cup following a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Onana played 50 times in his second campaign across competitions. He was a runner-up in the Europa League.