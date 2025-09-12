Asia Cup: Revisiting India's memorable wins over Pakistan

Despite the ongoing cross-border tensions, India and Pakistan are set to clash in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium. The two teams have produced several riveting Asia Cup encounters, both in the ODI and T20I formats. Notably, India have beaten Pakistan in 10 of their 18 Asia Cup meetings. Have a look at their memorable wins over the Men in Green.

#1 Harbhajan's historic finish in Dambulla, 2010 In a heated 2010 match in Dambulla, Pakistan were bowled out but posted a challenging total of 268 runs. In response, India's openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag got off to a good start. Despite Gambhir's 97-ball 83 and a captain's knock from MS Dhoni, a middle-order collapse left India tottering at 219/6. With seven runs needed in the final over, Harbhajan hit Mohammad Amir for a six and sealed India's victory by two wickets.

#2 A Kohli classic as India chase down 330, Mirpur, 2012 In 2012, India scripted history by chasing down 330 against Pakistan. The match saw legend Sachin Tendulkar play his final ODI knock, though he didn't announce his retirement. He scored a 48-ball 52. Meanwhile, his successor Virat Kohli slammed his career-best 183 off 148 balls, a knock laced with 22 fours and a six. Kohli and Tendulkar shared a 133-run stand after Gautam Gambhir departed early. Rohit Sharma, who was a middle-order player back then, also scored a half-century.

#3 India deal fiery Amir before winning, Mirpur, 2016 This one was a low-scoring T20I thriller in 2016. Pakistan's batting line-up perished (83) against India's bowlers, with Sarfaraz Ahmed (25*) being the only saving grace for his team. Hardik Pandya led the attack with three wickets. Despite defending a modest total, Amir's pace and swing reduced India to 8/3. However, India chased down the target with five wickets to spare, thanks to Kohli's classic knock of 49 runs.