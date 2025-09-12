By the numbers: Beating No.1 to win multiple Major finals

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title of 2025 at the US Open this month. Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final to win his second US Open men's singles title. The Spaniard, who broke records, became the second player to defeat the world number one in multiple Major finals in a season. Here are the stats.

Alcaraz Two Major wins over Sinner in 2025 As per Opta, Alcaraz is the second player to defeat the world number one in multiple Major finals in a season. Before the US Open, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a dramatic Roland Garros final. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Alcaraz became the third man to claim a Major title after saving match points.

Information Youngest player with this feat Alcaraz is also the youngest man in the Open Era to have overcome multiple defending champions in Grand Slam singles finals. He also beat reigning champion Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

Nadal Nadal beat Federer twice in 2008 Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal, who first achieved this feat in 2008. The latter beat Roger Federer at the French Open and Wimbledon that year. In one of the greatest Major matches, Nadal won the Wimbledon final in four hours and 48 minutes. Notably, Nadal also became the third man in the Open Era to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in a year.