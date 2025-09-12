Kumar Sangakkara to return as Rajasthan Royals head coach? Report

Rajasthan Royals are reportedly set to appoint Kumar Sangakkara as head coach following Rahul Dravid 's resignation. The Royals, who finished ninth in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, have been making headlines with their leadership overhaul. According to Cricblogger, RR approached Sangakkara immediately after Dravid stepped down on August 30. This development follows the resignation of CEO Jake Lush McCrum.

Experience Sangakkara previously served as head coach Sangakkara has already served as the director of cricket and head coach for RR between 2021 and 2024. His tenure saw the team finish as runners-up in 2022. Following the 2024 IPL season, Dravid replaced Sangakkara at the Royals camp. However, Dravid parted ways with the franchise after one season. A formal announcement from the franchise regarding the head coach role is expected soon.

Leadership continuity Will Samson continue as RR captain? The report also added that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is likely to continue as RR's captain. As mentioned, RR finished ninth in the IPL 2025 standings. They won just four of their 10 encounters, with Riyan Parag leading sporadically in the absence of Samson. The latter missed several matches due to injury. In nine matches, Samson scored 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39, crossing 50 just once.