After Rahul Dravid, CEO Jake Lush McCrum exits Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to make headlines with their leadership overhaul. After the controversial exit of head coach Rahul Dravid, CEO Jake Lush McCrum has now parted ways with the franchise. The England-born executive had been with the franchise for several years, serving in various capacities within the Royals' operations before being promoted to the top position. The Royals endured a poor IPL 2025 season, having finished ninth on the table.
Leadership transition
McCrum informs fellow franchises about his decision
As per a Cricbuzz report, McCrum has already informed a few "fellow franchises and industry contacts" about his decision to leave the Jaipur-based franchise. His exit marks another major shift in RR's leadership. Earlier, it was reported that captain Sanju Samson asked the franchise to release him ahead of the 2026 IPL auction.
RR in IPL 2025
As mentioned, RR finished ninth in the IPL 2025 standings. They won just four of their 10 encounters, with Riyan Parag leading sporadically in the absence of Samson. The latter missed several matches due to injury.