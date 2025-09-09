McCrum served in various capacities within Royals Operations

After Rahul Dravid, CEO Jake Lush McCrum exits Rajasthan Royals

By Parth Dhall 11:01 pm Sep 09, 202511:01 pm

What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to make headlines with their leadership overhaul. After the controversial exit of head coach Rahul Dravid, CEO Jake Lush McCrum has now parted ways with the franchise. The England-born executive had been with the franchise for several years, serving in various capacities within the Royals' operations before being promoted to the top position. The Royals endured a poor IPL 2025 season, having finished ninth on the table.