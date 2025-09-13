Phil Salt aims to be world's best after record-breaking hundred 

Phil Salt, England 's explosive opener, has set his sights on becoming the best in the world after a stunning performance against South Africa. In a recent T20I match at Old Trafford, Manchester, Salt scored an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls. His blistering innings helped England post a record total of 304/2 and level the series at 1-1.

Aggression pays off Salt breaks Liam Livingstone's record for fastest T20I century Salt was aggressive from the start, hitting Marco Jansen for three boundaries in his first over. He hit a total of 23 boundaries, including eight sixes, during his innings. His 39-ball century is the fastest by an England player in T20Is, surpassing Liam Livingstone's previous record of 42 balls against Pakistan in 2021.

Statement Salt enjoys being at the crease Reflecting on his knock after the game, Salt said: "Enjoying being there at the crease for as long as you can and just a will to impact the game, that's how I see it." "The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this," Salt said while talking about his high ambitions.

Record-breaking feat Highest individual score for England in T20Is Salt's unbeaten 141 also broke his own record of 119 (vs West Indies in 2023) for the highest score by an England player in men's T20Is. He has now scored four of England's eight centuries in this format, equaling India's Suryakumar Yadav for career T20I centuries. Only Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell (five) have more than him.

Game plan Buttler, Brook, Bethell provide support to Salt Salt, who was dismissed for a golden duck in Cardiff on Wednesday, looked to dominate from the start on home turf. He scored 18 runs off the first over, setting the tone for England's innings. Even though Salt stole the show with his performance, captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell played important supporting roles while Buttler was on course for a blistering century of his own before being caught out for 83 off 30 balls.