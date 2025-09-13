Phil Salt attains records with 39-ball T20I hundred against SA

Phil Salt smashed a brilliant century in the 2nd T20I of the England vs South Africa 2025 series. The match at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester saw Salt and Jos Buttler added 126 runs for the opening wicket. Salt continued his carnage and formed another 95-run stand alongside Jacob Bethell. In between, he got to a 39-ball century, England's fastest in T20Is.

Knock 19-ball fifty for Salt Salt started the carnage, hammering 18 runs off the 1st over bowled by Marco Jansen. The first three balls he faced were all hit for fours. Buttler then joined the party and smacked an 18-ball fifty as England posted 100/0 in the powerplay. Salt then completed his fifty from 19 balls after Buttler's dismissal. Thereafter, he continued to attack SA with some brilliant shot-making.

Information 39-ball hundred for Salt as he breaks Livingstone's record Salt helped England post the highest score in T20Is after 10 overs (166/1). Thereafter alongside Bethell, England pushed for quick runs. In the 13th over, Salt got to his hundred. He surpassed Liam Livingstone's 42-ball effort against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2021.