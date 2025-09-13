Next Article
Meghalaya's ex-CM D.D. Lapang (91) passes away
D.D. Lapang, one of Meghalaya's most respected leaders and a four-time chief minister, passed away on Friday night at 91 in Shillong's Bethany Hospital.
His story is inspiring—he started out as a road laborer and school sub-inspector before leading the state multiple times between 1992 and 2008.
Lapang began his political journey in 1972
Lapang kicked off his political journey by winning from Nongpoh as an independent in 1972.
Even after retiring, he remained influential—a life-size statue honoring him was unveiled in Ri-Bhoi district just last year (2024).
Leaders across India are paying tribute to his dedication and humility; funeral details will be shared soon by his family.