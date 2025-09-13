'India remains…': Modi on Sushila Karki becoming Nepal's interim PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sushila Karki on her appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal . In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government." He also reiterated India's commitment to peace and prosperity for the people of Nepal.

Twitter Post PM Modi's post on X I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

Political shift Former Nepal PM Oli resigns amid corruption protests Karki's appointment comes after widespread anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The protests, which began over a temporary social media ban, turned into a larger movement against corruption and nepotism. These protests culminated in attacks on government buildings and the deployment of troops across Kathmandu.

Diplomatic ties India welcomes formation of Karki's interim government India shares a 1,751km-long border with Nepal across five Indian states. The two countries are bound by deep-rooted people-to-people links and similarities in religion, language, and culture. India's Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the formation of Karki's interim government, hoping it would foster peace and stability in Nepal. The MEA said India "will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."