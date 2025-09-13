J&K: Land subsidence damages 100 houses, 700 shifted to shelters
What's the story
In Kalaban village under the Mendhar sub-division, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, nearly 100 structures have developed cracks due to land subsidence. ANI reported that the phenomenon was triggered by heavy rainfall. The cracks have mostly appeared in residential houses, forcing around 700 residents to be shifted to temporary shelters.
Minister's visit
Excessive rainfall triggers land subsidence
Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmad Rana visited the affected Kalaban village that falls under his constituency. He assured residents of adequate relief and rehabilitation measures. "This is my ancestral village, which is facing this land sinking for the past couple of days," he said during his visit. Rana also noted similar incidents have been reported from other parts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Kashmir due to excessive rainfall.
Damage assessment
Road leading to village damaged
The land subsidence has also damaged three school buildings, a mosque, a graveyard, and the road leading to Kalaban village. Minister Rana stated that half of the village's population has been affected by this incident. He directed the local administration to provide temporary settlement for affected people and immediate relief in accordance with the norms. Directions were also given for submitting proposals for their permanent settlement.
Victims' appeal
We have built concrete houses worth crores, says victim
One of the victims, Rashid Chohan, appealed for government help as their homes were rendered uninhabitable. "We have built concrete houses worth crores, but they got destroyed," he said. He also praised the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel who were deployed in the village to help evacuate the people from the damaged houses, PTI reported.
Ramban incident
Similar incidents reported in Ramban district
A similar incident was reported in the Tanger area of J&K's Ramban district, where several houses have developed cracks. The administration has declared the area unsafe and advised residents to evacuate temporarily. This highlights a growing concern over land subsidence incidents across Jammu and Kashmir due to recent heavy rainfall.