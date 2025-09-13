J&K: Land subsidence damages 100 houses, 700 shifted to shelters

In Kalaban village under the Mendhar sub-division, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir , nearly 100 structures have developed cracks due to land subsidence. ANI reported that the phenomenon was triggered by heavy rainfall. The cracks have mostly appeared in residential houses, forcing around 700 residents to be shifted to temporary shelters.

Minister's visit Excessive rainfall triggers land subsidence Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Ahmad Rana visited the affected Kalaban village that falls under his constituency. He assured residents of adequate relief and rehabilitation measures. "This is my ancestral village, which is facing this land sinking for the past couple of days," he said during his visit. Rana also noted similar incidents have been reported from other parts of Poonch, Rajouri, and Kashmir due to excessive rainfall.

Damage assessment Road leading to village damaged The land subsidence has also damaged three school buildings, a mosque, a graveyard, and the road leading to Kalaban village. Minister Rana stated that half of the village's population has been affected by this incident. He directed the local administration to provide temporary settlement for affected people and immediate relief in accordance with the norms. Directions were also given for submitting proposals for their permanent settlement.

Victims' appeal We have built concrete houses worth crores, says victim One of the victims, Rashid Chohan, appealed for government help as their homes were rendered uninhabitable. "We have built concrete houses worth crores, but they got destroyed," he said. He also praised the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel who were deployed in the village to help evacuate the people from the damaged houses, PTI reported.