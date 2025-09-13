Next Article
Kerala man loses ₹3.72cr to Mumbai cyber police fake calls
A 79-year-old man from Kollam, Kerala, was tricked out of ₹3.72 crore by scammers pretending to be Mumbai Cyber Police.
They contacted him on WhatsApp in July, claimed his number was tied to a crime, showed a fake arrest warrant, and even staged a virtual court hearing—all to scare him into sending money.
Man transferred money from both his and wife's accounts
The scammers ramped up the pressure by threatening to freeze his bank accounts and seize his property.
Feeling cornered, he transferred money from both his and his wife's accounts across 17 transactions between late July and August.
Kollam Cyber Police have registered a case under cybercrime laws and are now tracking the stolen funds to freeze scammer accounts.