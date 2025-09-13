Land subsidence in J&K; 700 people displaced, homes damaged India Sep 13, 2025

Since early September 2025, Kalaban village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been dealing with land subsidence after heavy rains.

The ground keeps sinking, damaging 63 homes and key places like schools, a mosque, and roads.

Nearly 700 people have had to leave their homes for shelters or stay with relatives.