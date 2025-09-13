Next Article
Land subsidence in J&K; 700 people displaced, homes damaged
Since early September 2025, Kalaban village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been dealing with land subsidence after heavy rains.
The ground keeps sinking, damaging 63 homes and key places like schools, a mosque, and roads.
Nearly 700 people have had to leave their homes for shelters or stay with relatives.
Relief measures underway
J&K minister Javed Ahmad Rana visited the area and promised quick relief—tents, free rations, and temporary shelter are being provided while plans for permanent resettlement are underway.
The State Disaster Response Force is helping with evacuations as officials focus on keeping everyone safe.