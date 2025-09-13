Asia Cup: Wasim Akram backs Indian spinners to trouble Pakistan

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has backed India 's spin attack to trouble Pakistan's middle-order in the upcoming Asia Cup clash. The match is scheduled for Sunday and India is likely to field three spinners: Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Akram believes that these bowlers could pose a challenge for the likes of Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, and Mohammad Haris.

Strategic insight Akram on India's spin attack In a media interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, Akram said, "The problem I see for Pakistan is their middle-order batting versus India's spinners." He added that while they may be able to handle Jasprit Bumrah, Varun and Kuldeep could prove difficult. "Varun and Kuldeep could trouble the batters. If a batter tries to read the ball after it has pitched, it means you have no idea what is happening," Akram said.

DYK Kuldeep's heroics against UAE Notably, Kuldeep's excellent bowling effort helped India bundle out UAE for 57 runs in their opening T20 Asia Cup contest on Wednesday in Dubai. The wrist-spinner ended with figures worth 4/7 from 2.1 overs. In his 2nd over and the match's ninth, he picked three wickets, choking the UAE batters. Varun also bowled well to end up with 1/4 from two overs. India later won the game by nine wickets.