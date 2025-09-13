Robyn Denholm also defended Musk's pay proposal

Musk's political activities haven't hurt sales: Tesla chair

What's the story

Tesla's board chair, Robyn Denholm, has rejected the idea that Elon Musk's political activities have hurt sales at the electric vehicle (EV) maker. The statement came during an interview with Bloomberg Television. The denial comes just days after Tesla's board proposed a massive $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk, which would be the largest corporate pay package in history. This highlights his grip on the carmaker as it pushes to become an AI and robotics powerhouse.