Karnataka: Truck runs over people in Ganesh visarjan procession India Sep 13, 2025

On Friday night, a truck lost control and plowed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli village, Hassan district, Karnataka.

Eight or nine people—including engineering students and locals—lost their lives, while over 20 others were injured.

About four or five died instantly after being trapped under the vehicle; the rest succumbed to injuries at the hospital.