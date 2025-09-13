Karnataka: Truck runs over people in Ganesh visarjan procession
On Friday night, a truck lost control and plowed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli village, Hassan district, Karnataka.
Eight or nine people—including engineering students and locals—lost their lives, while over 20 others were injured.
About four or five died instantly after being trapped under the vehicle; the rest succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
Driver arrested; CM announces compensation
Eyewitnesses said the truck was trying to avoid a bike before it crashed.
Locals quickly apprehended the injured driver and handed him over to police—he's now booked for causing accidental death.
Karnataka's Chief Minister has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family and pledged free medical care for those hurt.
Investigations are ongoing to determine full responsibility for this heartbreaking accident.