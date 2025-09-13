Nepal gets its 1st woman interim PM

Nepal just made history: Sushila Karki is now the country's first woman interim Prime Minister, appointed by President Ram Chandra Poudel. She steps in after KP Sharma Oli resigned earlier this week, following mass protests calling for accountability. Karki's main job? Keep things stable and organize national elections by March 5, 2026.

Karki's appointment follows weeks of youth-driven anti-corruption protests that brought down the last government.

Her leadership is seen as a chance to restore trust and set up fair elections—something India has welcomed as a move that could help foster peace and stability in Nepal.

Karki stands out as Nepal's only woman to have served as Chief Justice (2016-2017).

She's built a reputation for fighting corruption and has earned support from young people and different political groups alike—a rare show of unity during tough times.